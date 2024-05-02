Jerome Francis, 43, of Hamilton, and Chevaughn Fagan, 28, of Trenton, died after the double shooting, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J Onofri. The heavily damaged car's airbags deployed, the said.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating, Onofri said on Thursday, May 2. No arrests had been made, he said.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Trenton police responded to Prospect Street and Pennington Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation for multiple rounds of gunfire.

Police found a male victim, later identified as Fagan, in the side parking lot at 812 Prospect St., next to a church, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Onofri said.

A second male victim, later identified as Francis, was discovered in the same parking lot in the driver’s seat of a blue Infiniti QX60 with gunshot wounds to the chest, Onofri said.

The vehicle appeared to have heavy front-end damage and several airbags were deployed, Onofri said.

Detectives found three handguns, two cell phones and multiple shell casings at the scene, he said.

New Life Christian Center is located there, the prosecutor's office confirmed.

Fagan and Francis were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead a short time later, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCHTF Detective Chris Pullen at (848) 992-6436 or OIC William Jett Jr. at (609) 331-5010. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org

