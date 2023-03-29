Ex-Teacher, 76, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Student In Mercer County Decades Ago

A 76-year-old former Mercer County high school teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a student in the 1990s, authorities said.

Joseph DePuglio, of Ewing, had a sexual relationship with the girl when he taught at Steinert High School in Hamilton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

The victim, now an adult, reported the allegations to Ewing police at the end of 2022, Onofri said.

DePuglio was arrested on Monday, March 27 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He's accused of having supervisory or disciplinary power over the girl, Onofri said.

The pair allegedly had sex at DePuglio’s home between 1998 and 2000, Onofri said.

DePuglio was released pending a court appearance. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Detective Jonathan White at (609) 989-6399 or Ewing Detective Andrew Condrat at (609) 882-1313 ext. 7583.

