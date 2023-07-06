Blood-Stained Apartment, Steak Knife Lead To Capture Of Trenton Murder Suspect: Police

Members of the US Marshals Service captured 42-year-old Shawnette Johnson on Thursday, July 6, in connection with the Monday, June 19 stabbing death of Ernest Denard, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.

Johnson is believed to have stabbed Denard in her apartment at 1100 Edgewood Avenue, around 10:45 p.m., Onofri said.

Surveillance footage from the night showed Johnson let Denard into her apartment, and he left about 10 minutes later with blood on his shirt, and asked a neighbor to call 911.

A minute after Denard left, surveillance footage captured Johnson leave her apartment and walk toward the back exit of the building.

"She opened the rear door, stepped outside and appeared to throw an object, which was similar in size and shape to a knife, before she walked back into the apartment building," Onofri said.

Detectives later searched and recovered a steak knife with a black handle. A subsequent search of Johnson’s apartment found more knives of the same type and manufacturer, along with blood on the floor, on the inside doorknob, and on blue slide-on sandals that Johnson was seen wearing when she exited the apartment.

Denard was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson was arrested Thursday morning, July 6, on charges of first-degree murder, third- degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree tampering with evidence,

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call HTF Detective Jennifer Eyster at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

