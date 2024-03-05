Amanda Rivera faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless manslaughter, and assault by auto weeks after sending her the 2019 Nissan passenger car she was driving into the back of a parked tractor trailer on Route 185 and Linden Avenue in Jersey City on Feb. 3, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

As a result, Stephanie Weymouth was killed.

Rivera was arrested Monday, March 4 at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Secaucus and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending her first court appearance.

Weymouth, a Wilmington, Mass. native, was remembered for her passion for teaching and performing after being killed in a car crash earlier this month in Jersey City.

A 2010 graduate of Wilmington High School in Massachusetts, Weymouth moved to New Jersey to attend Drew University, graduating in 2014 with a degree in theater arts, and later receiving a master's degree in education, according to her obituary.

Weymouth worked at the Institute of Music for Children in Elizabeth before teaching at People's Preparatory Charter School in Newark, her obituary reads.

