State Grants $2.1M For Renovation Of Jersey City Studio Production Facility

The New Jersey Economic Developing Authority announced on Wednesday, April 10, it has approved $9.5 million in funding to support five projects under the Film and Digital Media Studio Infrastructure Program. Of that grant money, $3.5 million will be going to Jersey City for two projects.

The city is getting $2.1 million to improve infrastructure for a planned renovation of 50 Dey St. which will create approximately 280,000 square feet of studio production facilities. The work includes electrical power utility capacity improvements, upgrading the storm drainage system on Dey St., and road improvement access on St. Pauls Avenue.

The Jersey City Redevelopment Agency is getting $1.4 million for infrastructure improvements in the Liberty Harbor Development Area to support a proposed 124,000 square foot film studio containing three sound stages for Criterion Group/Cinelease Studios.

Upgrades will include additional crosswalks and traffic control signage to better regulate both vehicle and pedestrian traffic, installation of security and public access lighting to enhance overall safety surrounding the property, public accessible bicycle parking racks, and other streetscape improvements.

Other grants include $4.7 million to the Borough of Carteret to develop a film studio, $1 million to Egg Harbor City to develop a motion picture sound stage and $176,100 to the Township of East Brunswick for infrastructure improvements to a community arts center.

