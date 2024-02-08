Stephanie Weymouth, Victim Killed In Bayonne Crash, Was Enthusiastic Teacher Who Led Full Life

The 31-year-old Bayonne resident was killed Saturday, Feb. 3, in a car crash after the vehicle she was riding in struck the back of a tractor trailer, authorities said.

A 2010 graduate of Wilmington High School in Massachusetts, Weymouth moved to New Jersey to attend Drew University, graduating in 2014 with a degree in theater arts, and later receiving a master's degree in education, according to her obituary.

Weymouth worked at the Institute of Music for Children in Elizabeth before teaching at People's Preparatory Charter School in Newark, her obituary reads.

"She touched the lives of many with her dedication and enthusiasm," her obituary says.

Passionate about the Patriots, Weymouth also enjoyed sipping on espresso martinis and the movie "Hocus Pocus," according to her obituary.

She is survived by her parents Nancy and Glen, her sister, Amanda, her brother-in-law Kyle, and nephews Dustin, Garrison and James, her obituary reads.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10 at noon at St. Dorothy's Church in Wilmington. To view her obituary, click here.

