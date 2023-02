A partial collapse of a retaining wall during building demolition in Jersey City was causing major traffic jams Monday afternoon, Feb. 6.

JFK Boulevard was closed in both directions from Route 139 to St. Paul's Avenue as a precaution, as of 2 p.m., city officials said.

Major delays are being reported.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

