NY Man With Guns Threatens To Punch North Jersey Animal Shelter Volunteers: Police

Cecilia Levine
Secaucus Police
A 24-year-old New York man who threatened to punch a volunteer at a Hudson County animal shelter was found with two guns and a high-capacity handgun magazine, authorities said.

Police were called to the Secaucus Animal Shelter on the Meadowlands Parkway around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, where a man later identified as Cordell Phillip was arguing with volunteers, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

Phillip, of College Point, was arguing over procedure for turning an injured dog over to them, and threatened to punch one of the volunteers then threatened another volunteer saying he had a gun, the chief said.

Officers stopped Phillip on Meadowlands Parkway near the Animal Shelter, where he told police that he had a gun. Phillip was arrested and found with a Keltec “Sub 2000” .40 caliber semi-automatic carbine and Panther Arms DPMS BB rifle, Miller said. A search of Cordell Phillip’s vehicle uncovered a loaded .40 caliber Glock handgun magazine along with a separate “high capacity” handgun magazine.

Phillip was charged with Terroristic Threats [2C:12-3A], Unlawful Possession of Handgun Ammunition [2C:58-3.3B], Possession of Large Capacity Magazine [2C:39-3J], two (2) counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon [2C:39-5C(1)] and two (2) counts of Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose [2C:39-4A(1)]. He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail. These charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

