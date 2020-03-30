Report: North Bergen Baby 2 Weeks Old Tests Positive For COVID-19

A North Bergen baby nearly two weeks old tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report citing anonymous sources.

The baby boy at Palisades Medical Center had a cough and fever when he was tested last week, the Hudson County View reports.

The test results came back positive over the weekend, the report says.

As of Monday, there were 16,636 confirmed coronavirus cases in New Jersey including more than 1,300 in Hudson County, the NJ Health Department reports.

A spokesperson Hackensack Meridian Health network did not return the outlet's request for comment.

The baby's parents, who reportedly have not experienced any symptoms, are awaiting test results, the report says.

