The city is mourning the loss of Brian "Julio" Ahern, a lifelong community member and supervisor for the Department of Public Works, who died Saturday, July 6.

Mayor Jimmy Davis said Ahern was "a friend to everyone."

"Julio never wasted time, it was too important to him," the mayor said. "Whether it was family time, work time, giving back to our community time, or play time, he gave it his all and enjoyed every minute of it. His zest for life was as big as he was. He lit up every room he walked into. He was larger than life."

The Ahern family name runs deep in Bayonne:

"Don Ahern Veterans Memorial Stadium, named after his dad, can give you an idea of how integral the Ahern family is to our city," Davis said. "I don’t golf often, but I never miss the annual Ahern Golf Tournament because Julio and the Ahern family mean that much to us all."

Ahern's death comes less than a week after the fire that took the life of a 6-year-old city resident.

Condolences poured in for Ahern.

A cause of death was not made public.

