Driver Who Blew Stop Sign, Struck Boy Faces Slew Of Traffic Violations In North Bergen: PD

Police have charged the man who they say struck an 11-year-old boy then fled the scene earlier this week in North Bergen.

Julio Seoane-Alamo
Julio Seoane-Alamo Photo Credit: North Bergen PD
Crash at 76th St and Hudson Ave.
Crash at 76th St and Hudson Ave. Photo Credit: HudPost
by Sam Barron & Cecilia Levine

Julio Seoane-Alamo, 57, was behind the wheel of the 2021 gray Ford Explorer that blew a stop sign and struck the boy at 76th Street and Hudson Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 17, North Bergen police said.

Footage of the incident was shared by HudPost.

Seoane-Alamo was charged with Assault by Auto, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Endangering an Injured Victim.

He also was issued traffic citations for Disregarding a Stop Sign, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian with the Right of Way, Leaving the Scene of an Accident (involving personal injury), and Failure to Report an Accident.

