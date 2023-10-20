Driver Who Blew Stop Sign, Struck Boy Faces Slew Of Traffic Violations In North Bergen: PD

Julio Seoane-Alamo, 57, was behind the wheel of the 2021 gray Ford Explorer that blew a stop sign and struck the boy at 76th Street and Hudson Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 17, North Bergen police said.

Footage of the incident was shared by HudPost.

Seoane-Alamo was charged with Assault by Auto, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Endangering an Injured Victim.

He also was issued traffic citations for Disregarding a Stop Sign, Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian with the Right of Way, Leaving the Scene of an Accident (involving personal injury), and Failure to Report an Accident.

