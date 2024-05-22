Box Truck Incinerated, Two Dead In Multi-Vehicle Route 80 Crash

The box truck was instantly consumed by flames as firefighters reached Exit 66 shortly before midnight Wednesday, May 22.

Meanwhile, the cab of the rig involved in the crash was on the westbound side of the divider and the trailer on the eastbound other.

An SUV was involved, as well, responders said.

All local and express lanes were eventually closed, as the fiery field of destruction stretched across nearly two-thirds of the entire highway.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the cause and are expected to provide more comprehensive information about the crash on Wednesday.

