Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Jackknifed Trailer Shuts Route 80 In Hackensack

A jackknifed tractor trailer closed all lanes of Route 80 in Hackensack Wednesday morning, June 26, the NJDOT site shows.

A jackknifed tractor trailer closed all lanes of Route 80 in Hackensack Wednesday morning, June 26, the NJDOT site shows.

A jackknifed tractor trailer closed all lanes of Route 80 in Hackensack Wednesday morning, June 26, the NJDOT site shows.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

A major emergency response was at the scene as of 7:25 a.m., in the local, eastbound lanes of Exit 65 to Greene Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE