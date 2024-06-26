Jackknifed Trailer Shuts Route 80 In Hackensack

A major emergency response was at the scene as of 7:25 a.m., in the local, eastbound lanes of Exit 65 to Greene Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
A jackknifed tractor trailer closed all lanes of Route 80 in Hackensack Wednesday morning, June 26, the NJDOT site shows.
