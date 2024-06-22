Fair 85°

3.5K Without Power In Rutherford Amid Brutal Heatwave

Thousands of residents in Monmouth, Bergen, and Union counties were without power as temperatures spiked and storms swept through on Saturday, June 13.

Outages in Monmouth County

 Photo Credit: JCP&L Outage Map
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

In Rutherford, 3,538 PSE&G customers were left in the dark after gusty winds swept through in the late-afternoon. The outage map shows a restoration time of 10:30 p.m.

Thunder continued to crack over surrounding towns as of 5:45 p.m.

According to the JCP&L outage map, nearly 4,000 residents were in the dark in Monmouth County, mostly in Atlantic Highlands. Most were concentrated in Navesink/Locust and Port Monmouth.

Approximately 1,800 were without power in Fair View, and others in Little Silver, approximately 525 in Rumson.

In Cranford, 460 residents had lost power as of 6 p.m., according to PSEG.

Temperatures had risen to the low 90s with heat index values of 101, according to the National Weather Service.

