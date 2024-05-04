Overcast 50°

Police Wrestle Loose Pig In Quiet Gloucester County Neighborhood

Friday, May 3 wasn't exactly an ordinary day for police in Washington Township.

Officers Frank Cicalese and Victor Rossi wrangle Pumba.

 Photo Credit: Washington Township Police Department (Gloucester County) New Jersey
Cecilia Levine
Officers Frank Cicalese and Victor Rossi  spent their afternoon wrangling a 200-pound pig who had gotten loose.

The guy was found at the Corner of Egg Harbor and County House Road in traffic, "located in the quiet, serene neighborhood of Heatherwood," police said in a social media post.

Rossi and Cicalese tackled the pig and then safely tied him up.

According to 6abc, the owners, who live about a mile down the road, later claimed him and said he'd escaped his stall. His name? Pumba.

