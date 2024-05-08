On Tuesday, May 7 at approximately 7 p.m., Clayton police responded to the Academy Arms Apartments on North Broad Street for a domestic dispute involving gunfire, they said.

Clayton police found the bodies of Nina D. Sinclair-Green, 43, and Anthony J. Williams, 45, dead inside an apartment leased by Williams, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Sinclair-Green and Williams had been living there together, the prosecutor said.

An investigation found that Williams shot and killed Sinclair-Green inside the apartment as she was there to pack her belongings and move out, the prosecutor said.

After Sinclair-Green was shot, Williams discharged rounds from a semi-automatic handgun through the open front doorway, striking a vehicle in the adjacent parking lot occupied by Sinclair-Green’s family members, who were there to help Sinclair-Green pack and remove her belongings, the prosecutor said.

No injuries were sustained by occupants of the vehicle.

After discharging those rounds, Williams then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide while still inside the apartment, the prosecutor said.

Autopsies conducted by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner determined that Sinclair-Green died from multiple gunshot wounds, and her manner of death was homicide. Williams died from a single gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Allen Williams of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, at 856-384-5622, or Detective Edward Hyder, of the Clayton Police Department, at 856-881-2301.

Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

