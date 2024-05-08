On Tuesday, May 7 at approximately 7 p.m., Clayton police responded to the Academy Arms Apartments on North Broad Street for a domestic dispute involving gunfire, police said.

Police found a 45-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman dead in the apartment, they said.

"The initial investigation indicates that this was a murder-suicide," Clayton police said in a press statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Det. Edward Hyder of the Clayton Police Department at 856-881-2301 ehyder@claytonnj.com or Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at 856-384-5500.

