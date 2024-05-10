The Camden native was raised in Williamstown.

For many years, Michael worked for his family's lawn equipment business, his obituary said.

In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and trading and selling toy collectibles, his obit said.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Sunday, May 12 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main St. in Williamstown, where a time of sharing will be held at 3 p.m.

Burial will follow in the Brotherhood Cemetery, Williamstown.

