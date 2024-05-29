Woman Lost In Woods For 24-Hours Rescued, Police In Monroe Township Say

Monroe Township police said the 63-year-old woman had been found in the 3000 block of South Black Horse Pike without a phone and unable to walk.

Police were called to search for Kimberly Fitzgerald on Thursday. Surveillance footage from about 5 p.m. the day before showed her walking into a wooded area of the Winslow Wildlife Management Area, police said.

The woman was located 90 minutes after the search began about a half-mile off the road into the forest, alive but suffering from an injury. Police said she had lost her way in the woods.

She was taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.