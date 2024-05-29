Fair 66°

Woman Lost In Woods For 24-Hours Rescued, Police In Monroe Township Say

A woman was rescued Thursday about 24 hours after she went missing in a wooded area in Monroe Township.

Surveillance footage shows the woman walking into the woods on Thursday, May 23.

 Photo Credit: Monroe Township Police Department (Gloucester County, NJ)
Monroe Township police said the 63-year-old woman had been found in the 3000 block of South Black Horse Pike without a phone and unable to walk.

Police were called to search for Kimberly Fitzgerald on Thursday. Surveillance footage from about 5 p.m. the day before showed her walking into a wooded area of the Winslow Wildlife Management Area, police said.

The woman was located 90 minutes after the search began about a half-mile off the road into the forest, alive but suffering from an injury. Police said she had lost her way in the woods.

She was taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment.

