Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Gloucester Daily Voice serves Gloucester, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Gloucester Daily Voice serves Gloucester, NJ

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
  • Montgomery
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

UPDATE: Fatal Crash On I-295 In Gloucester County

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Updated: Firefighters and EMS crews were called to a fatal crash in Gloucester County, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police confirmed that the driver of a Honda Fit sustained fatal injuries. 

The crash occurred at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate-295 southbound in Logan Township, according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele, a state police spokesman.

The driver's name had not been released pending notification of family.

A man was on the ground, possibly ejected from his vehicle, according to an initial, unconfirmed report. 

One lane on the highway was closed at mile-marker 15.1 as troopers continued to process the scene, Peele said. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, he said. 

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Gloucester Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.