UPDATE: Fatal Crash On I-295 In Gloucester County

Updated: Firefighters and EMS crews were called to a fatal crash in Gloucester County, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police confirmed that the driver of a Honda Fit sustained fatal injuries.

The crash occurred at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate-295 southbound in Logan Township, according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele, a state police spokesman.

The driver's name had not been released pending notification of family.

A man was on the ground, possibly ejected from his vehicle, according to an initial, unconfirmed report.

One lane on the highway was closed at mile-marker 15.1 as troopers continued to process the scene, Peele said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, he said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.