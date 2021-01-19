UPDATE: Fatal Crash On I-295 In Gloucester County

Updated: Firefighters and EMS crews were called to a fatal crash in Gloucester County, authorities said.
New Jersey State Police confirmed that the driver of a Honda Fit sustained fatal injuries.
The crash occurred at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate-295 southbound in Logan Township, according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele, a state police spokesman.
The driver's name had not been released pending notification of family.
A man was on the ground, possibly ejected from his vehicle, according to an initial, unconfirmed report.
One lane on the highway was closed at mile-marker 15.1 as troopers continued to process the scene, Peele said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, he said.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing news story.
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.