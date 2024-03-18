Organs Of Williamstown 19-Year-Old Killed In Dirt Bike Crash Will Help Others Live

"Buddy," as he was known to friends and family, donated his heart, according to an obituary published by Farnelli Funeral Home.

"Buddy gave in death as he did in life and was a heart donor," his obituary said. "Through this selfless act, his heart will continue to beat and give life to another."

A GoFundMe campaign launched by his girlfriend Gianna's mother said Buddy was "full of life" and loved animals and the outdoors.

Gianna penned the following tribute to Buddy:

"Buddy had such a young but old soul, he didn't have a care in the world, he was a fearless kid. He loved working on his bikes and didn't care to be on or have a phone. Working on his bikes and being with his tools is what made him the happiest. Buddy was an amazing and caring soul and boyfriend, he would give you the shirt off his back and give you the last dollar to his name.

"He had a heart of gold, and he would ride for the ones he truly loved and hard. He was a hard worker, genuine, intelligent, a Country boy to the T. He was so loving and kind, with a heart of gold and the realest person to ever roam this earth. He is one of a kind. and always will be. Forever and always in my heart, our love will never die."

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe and here to read the complete obituary.

