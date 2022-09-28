South Jersey Police Officer Acquitted On Misconduct Charge: Report

A South Jersey police officer was cleared of official misconduct in a jury trial accusing him of using his badge to collect a friend's $200 debt, NJ Advance Media reported.

However, Deptford Police Sgt. Rudy Ruiz, 41, could face a retrial of one of seven charges against him, the outlet said. The jury was stuck in a deadlock on a single charge of official misconduct.

Jurors also found Ruiz not guilty of witness tampering, the outlet said.

Meanwhile, Ruiz stated in a 2020 lawsuit that he was only charged as a retaliation effort by other officers after he complained about another police sergeant’s ongoing theft from the department by collecting money for hours that he did not actually work, according to the report.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

