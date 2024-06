Monroe Township police responded to a Woods Road home just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, where an 11- and 14-year-old were found and taken to a hospital, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Chief Thomas Gilbert of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office confirmed on Monday, June 3 that the two had died. No further information was provided.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.