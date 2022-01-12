Contact Us
South Jersey Child Seriously Hurt In Bicycle Fall: Developing

Jon Craig
Washington Township police
Washington Township police Photo Credit: Washington Township PD

EMS crews were called to a middle school in South Jersey for a serious bicycle crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. behind Chestnut Ridge Middle School at 641 Hurffville-Cross Keys Road in Washington Township, initial reports said.

An 11-year-old boy reportedly suffered a serious puncture wound, according to an unconfirmed report.

The child was being taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

