“Due to a natural lease expiration, Joe’s Crab Shack located at 2000 Clements Bridge Road in Deptford, NJ will close its doors on May 26, 2024,” Chief Operating Officer Terry Turney said in a statement to Daily Voice. “We thank the community for the many years of support. We value our employees, their dedication to our company, and are working to relocate them to our sister locations nearby.”

Joe’s Crab Shack is owned by Landry’s, a large dining, entertainment, hospitality and gaming company that owns several well-known restaurant chains including Chart House, Del Frisco’s and Morton’s Steakhouse.

Landry’s also co-owns the Golden Nugget hotel and casino in Atlantic City, according to the company’s website.

