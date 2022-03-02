Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Gloucester County: Police

An unidentified man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street in Gloucester County, authorities said.

He was struck by Rita N. Sinon, 59, of Bellmawr who was driving a 1997 Mercury Cougar northbound on the Black Horse Pike (Route 42) near Watson Drive, Washington Township police said.

The crash occurred at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.

The pedestrian suffered a severe head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities said they were trying to identify him.

The driver of the car suffered a lower leg injury and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by Washington Township Basic Life Support. No charges had been filed, but an investigation is continuing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Washington Township Police Officer John R. Freitag at jrfreitag@pd.twp.washington.nj.us or 856-207-8955.

