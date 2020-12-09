South Jersey Police Turn 'No Shave November' Into Cancer Fundraiser For Fellow Officer

No Shave November is extending into December as police officers raise money for one of their own partners who is battling cancer.

Gloucester Township police and the Gloucester Township FOP Lodge 206 have raised more than $2,300 for a Camden County police officer recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, they said on Facebook.

A police officer from Merchantville in Camden County, who is married with three children and. a grandchild, needs help with his health battle, according to area police.

The goal of No Shave November is to raise money and awareness for men's health such as prostate cancer, testicular and men's suicide. The money that they would've spent on shaving is put toward fighting cancer.

:Thank you to those who have also donated,"Gloucester police said on Facebook. "November may be over, but you can still donate to help this officer and his family of five."

Anyone still interested in donating can send their gift via Venmo to @FOPGarden-StateLodgeThree (list Rulli66 as reason) or send a check to FOP Garden State Lodge 3, 871 Engard Ave, Pennsauken, NJ, 08110 and write Rulli66 as the check memo.

Also, Merchantville Police Department is selling wrist bands in an effort to raise funds to help offset any incurring costs that he and his family may have. If you are interested in purchasing any bands please flag down one of your patrolmen and they will be able to take care of you.

