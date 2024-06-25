The crash occurred at about 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 in Monroe Township, according to the NJDOT.
Check back for updates.
There was a crash with injuries on Route 322 near Route 536 in Gloucester County, authorities said.
