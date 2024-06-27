'Active Police Investigation' Reported In Glassboro (Developing)

Their investigation was in the area of Route 322 West and Delsea Drive. Residents were asked to avoid the area at about 9 a.m. until the alert was lifted shortly before noon.

"The area is now clear and open to travel, there is no active threat to the public. However, the incident is still under investigation and information will be forthcoming," police said in a Facebook update.

Glassboro police were not immediately available for more details.

Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Gloucester and receive free news updates.