Juvenile Charged In Fatal Shooting In Woodbury: Prosecutor

On Saturday, Dec. 2, at approximately 1:20 a.m., Woodbury City police were dispatched to Wing-Dickerson Park, at 36 Carpenter St., for the report of a shooting.

Woodbury police found 21-year-old Ti’jere K. Jackson with a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Woodbury Police Department and the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office identified the suspect in the shooting as a juvenile.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, members of the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force - Camden Division, Woodbury Police Department and the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office stopped a vehicle in Woodbury Heights, after the operator of that vehicle was observed picking up the juvenile suspect, the prosecutor said.

During that stop, the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old James Workman of Barrington, allegedly pointed a firearm at arresting officers and was taken into custody, along with the juvenile suspect from the Woodbury homicide.

Workman was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and several weapons offenses, the prosecutor said.

