8-Year-Old Dead, Three Hurt In Gloucester County Crash

An 8-year-old child died and three other people were injured in a Gloucester County crash Saturday, May 27, authorities said.

Cecilia Levine
A Subaru driving was passing vehicles in the center grass median and left shoulder along Route 55 north when they struck a Honda on the driver's side and lost control around 1:45 p.m. in Mantua Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The Subaru then traveled off the left edge of the pavement and struck an overpass abutment and caught fire. As a result of the crash, the young child died. Another child and two adults were hospitalized for treatement.

The left lane of Route 55 northbound was closed for approximately six hours resulting in major traffic congestion. The crash remains under investigation.

