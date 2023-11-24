Thanksgiving Fatal: Porsche Slams Into Utility Pole On Route 208

William Hennecke, a longtime Fair Lawn resident, had only just gotten his 2002 Boxter convertible five months ago.

Friends said he'd just left a Thanksgiving dinner with family in Wyckoff and was headed home when the vehicle veered off southbound Route 208 just past Maple Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23.

Hennecke, whose father, Rudy, is a retired veteran Fair Lawn firefighter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Southbound Route 208 was closed at Harristown Road in Glen Rock for several hours.

Borough police and firefighters, Fair Lawn Rescue and Volunteer Ambulance Corps were assisted by Glen Rock police.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was called to gather evidence.

The county Medical Examiner's Office collected the body.

Fair Lawn police notified the county prosecutor's office and are investigating the cause of the crash.

One land of Route 208 southbound remained closed Friday while work continued, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

