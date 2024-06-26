A Few Clouds 93°

SHARE

Cops ID Fair Lawn Man, 26, Behind Bogus Bomb Threats To Police Departments Across Bergen County

A 26-year-old Fair Lawn man is facing charges for calling and emailing false threats to law enforcement agencies across Bergen County, authorities announced

Officers of Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the arrest.

Officers of Homeland Security Investigations assisted in the arrest.

 Photo Credit: flickr.com/photos/us_icegov
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Clyde Johnson has been charged with false public alarm in the series of anonymous calls and emails to Franklin Lakes, Paramus, Wyckoff, Maywood, Fair Lawn, Fort Lee, and Bergenfield police departments, as well as local businesses, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Each time, Johnson reported "an individual armed with a deadly weapon or explosive" Musella said.

An investigation helmed by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit and Intelligence and Counterterrorism Unit identified Johnson as the culprit, Musella said. He was charged with four counts of second-degree false public alarm, third-degree attempted false public alarm, and third-degree false public alarm.

Johnson was arrested in Queens, NY pending extradition to New Jersey.

to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE