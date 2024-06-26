Cops ID Fair Lawn Man, 26, Behind Bogus Bomb Threats To Police Departments Across Bergen County

Clyde Johnson has been charged with false public alarm in the series of anonymous calls and emails to Franklin Lakes, Paramus, Wyckoff, Maywood, Fair Lawn, Fort Lee, and Bergenfield police departments, as well as local businesses, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Each time, Johnson reported "an individual armed with a deadly weapon or explosive" Musella said.

An investigation helmed by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit and Intelligence and Counterterrorism Unit identified Johnson as the culprit, Musella said. He was charged with four counts of second-degree false public alarm, third-degree attempted false public alarm, and third-degree false public alarm.

Johnson was arrested in Queens, NY pending extradition to New Jersey.

