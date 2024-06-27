Rollover Crash Wrecks Wrangler In Glen Rock (Photos)

According to accident photographer by Boyd A. Loving citing police, a Honda CRV T-boned a Jeep Wrangler at High Street and Norwood Avenue in Glen Rock, causing the Jeep to roll over at least once before landing upright ust before 4 p.m., Loving said.

The crash took down a stop sign at the intersection, and reportedly sent all occupants — three in the Jeep and two in the Honda — to the hospital. It was not immediately clear which driver was at fault.

Click here for additional photos from Boyd A. Loving.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.