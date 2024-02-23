Anti-Israel Stickers Were Posted At Starbucks Before Red-Paint Attack, Glen Rock Chief Says

Ackermann also said that stickers bearing hateful messages against Israel that were found with the overnight vandalism on Feb. 19 apparently had been attached sometime before then.

"A closer examination of these stickers shows scratches and marks that may indicate they had been on the poles for a few days," the chief said.

In an effort to narrow down a time frame, Ackermann asked that anyone who might have noticed the stickers before this past Monday contact Detective Sgt. James Calaski at jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com or (201) 670-3948.

The chief also asked that anyone who recorded or saw any video or other images recorded in the area of the sign between Feb. 5 and Monday to reach out, as well.

"The Glen Rock Police Department would also like to publicly thank the members of our Central Business District (CBD) community who have gone out of their way to promptly and voluntarily provide numerous hours of video footage from their stores," Ackermann said.

Unfortunately, detectives are "still working with the corporate offices of the Bank of America in an effort to obtain video from their bank location in the Glen Rock [Central Business District]," he added.

Starbucks' purported support of Israel has triggered not only street protests and calls for boycotts but also vandalism of the kind seen in Glen Rock earlier this week at some of the chain’s 16,000-plus US locations.

In Seattle, where Starbucks has its headquarters, pro-Palestinian protesters forced a roastery to close temporarily after smashing windows, spray-painting walls with “Free Gaza” and “Free Palestine” and other acts of destruction.

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan said protestors have been influenced by "misrepresentation on social media of what we stand for."

It all apparently began when the Starbucks Workers United union declared “Solidarity with Palestine!” in an X post that has since been deleted.

The Buffalo-based group, which represents workers at roughly 340 Starbucks locations, is affiliated with the Service Employees International Union and not the coffeehouse chain.

Starbucks -- which isn't Israeli, doesn't use Israeli-made products and doesn't operate in Israel -- immediately distanced itself from Workers United while condemning terrorism and violence. It also filed a lawsuit against the union.

Back in Glen Rock, Mayor Kristine Morieko and a member of the local Jewish center removed the stickers outside their Starbucks. A tarp was also draped over the sign.

Soon after, locals Jackie DeVore and Rachel Finkelstein created a peace-sign wreath that's currently hanging in its place.

Ackermann, meanwhile, said his detectives are conferring with their counterparts in other jurisdictions that have experienced similar incidents.

They're investigating the vandalism as a bias crime, the chief noted, which carries severe penalties upon conviction.

