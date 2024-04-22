Gotcha! Teens Nabbed By Fair Lawn Police After Pursuit, Crash

The 17-year-old driver hit the gas and sped west when the officers pulled up on the vehicle on Yerger Road at Menow Street shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, April 21, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

They chased the SUV into the city before it crashed at Market and East 25th street, he said.

Both occupants bailed, the sergeant said.

The officers nabbed Ernie J. Fuentes, 19, on East 25th Street, Eleshewich said.

The juvenile was caught nearby trying to hide beneath a trailer, he said.

Fuentes was charged with resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and employing a juvenile in the commission of crime, among other offenses, the sergeant said.

Delinquency complaints were being prepared against the juvenile, he said.

