Update: Red Paint, Anti-Semitic Messages Deface Sign At Glen Rock Starbucks

The manager of the shop in the borough's central business district called police shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 19, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

In addition to the paint, stickers were attached, one of which read: "FROM THE U.S. TO PALESTINE ABOLISH THE SETTLED STATE."

"it is believed that the act occurred in the early morning hours prior to the opening of the store," the chief said.

Ackermann said his department is investigating the vandalism as a bias crime, which carries severe penalties upon conviction.

Glen Rock Mayor Kristine Morieko and a member of the Glen Rock Jewish Center removed the stickers.

"The transparent covering is not enough, so we decided to add another layer to cover this disgusting display," the mayor said.

"Please know, the detective Bureau is investigating, all cameras are being reviewed and the [Bergen County Prosecutor's Office] has been notified per protocol," Morieko said. "Starbucks has made arrangements to have the graffiti removed."

"I have contacted our representatives, all of whom support a full investigation and have offered their resources," she added.

"This is a cowardly act, done in the cover of darkness," the mayor added, "and the light will always shine brighter.

******

𝗔𝗡𝗬𝗢𝗡𝗘 who might have seen something, or has information that could help identify whoever was responsible, is asked to contact Detective Sgt. James Calaski at jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com or (𝟮𝟬𝟭) 𝟲𝟳𝟬-𝟯𝟵𝟰𝟴.

******

Chief Ackermann also released an "Acts of Hate" letter to the public. It reads:

"Reported bias incidents in New Jersey have quadrupled in recent years, and they keep rising. Sadly, while we would like to think otherwise, Glen Rock is not immune.

"This should be completely unacceptable to all of us. It is certainly unacceptable to the members of the Glen Rock Police Department. Acts motivated by hate are not just attacks on individual people—they are attacks on our community. I will not promote notoriety to the individual acts which have occurred here in Glen Rock as to do so would only give those who promote hate the public exposure they are seeking.

"The Glen Rock Police Department is committed to the investigation and prosecution of acts with a component of intimidation based on race, color, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, or ethnicity, which can jeopardize the active and open pursuit of freedom and opportunity. No person should live in fear because of who they are, or what they believe. So long as an individual’s beliefs and actions do no harm to others, we should celebrate our differences, not let them divide us.

"I remain optimistic that together we can stem the rising tide of hate, because hate, after all, is a learned behavior. To quote Nelson Mandela, “People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

"Any citizen who wishes to report an alleged bias incident occurring in our community should contact the Glen Rock Police Department at 201-652-3800 or in an emergency dial 9-1-1."

