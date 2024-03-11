'Trailblazer': Marie Strumolo-Burke, Longtime Belleville Councilwoman, Dies At 82

Strumolo-Burke spent two decades on the town council, representing the 1st ward and lived in Belleville for 45 years. A graduate of Central High School, where she was valedictorian, Strumolo-Burke was founder of the Silver Lake Civic Association and served as Democratic Chairwoman.

With her husband Charlie, they ran Pico's Tavern for over 20 years, according to her obituary. She also volunteered with the Kiwanis Club and the Tuesday and Friday Seniors Club, her obituary reads. Her mantra was "actions speak louder than words," her obituary reads.

"Councilwoman Strumolo-Burke dedicated decades of service to our community, leaving an indelible mark on the First Ward of Belleville," Melham said. "A trailblazer in many respects, it seems almost fitting that we bid her farewell on International Women's Day."

Melham ordered the flag at town hall to be lowered to half-mast and mourning bunting was draped at all municipal buildings.

Strumolo-Burke is survived by her son, Anthony and his wife Loraine, her grandchildren and their spouses and her great grandchildren, according to her obituary.

A funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at St. Anthony's Church in Belleville, her obituary reads. To view her obituary, click here.

