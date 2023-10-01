Police ID Woman Shot Dead In Belleville Home, Suspect In Custody: Prosecutor

Police were called to a home on the 100 block of Meacham Street in Belleville around 10:25 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Belleville Police Chief Mark Minichini said.

Erica Voloshin, 37, of Nutley, was found unresponsive suffering a gunshot wound, and pronounced dead 10:42 a.m. Scott Hurring, 43, of Belleville, has been charged with murder in the incident, they said.

Hurring was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a weapon and is in custody.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

