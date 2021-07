One person was listed in critical condition following a head-on crash on Routes 1&9 in Newark Saturday, authorities said.

A driver heading southbound in the northbound lane struck an oncoming vehicle at the intersection with Route 21 around 1:20 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Police remained on scene as of 3:20 p.m.

No further information was available.

