Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By Speeding Car In Newark

Cecilia Levine
Bessie Leake
Bessie Leake Photo Credit: Facebook photo

A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in Newark Tuesday, authorities said.

Bessie R. Leake was struck by a speeding Infiniti Q50 that hit a parked car and then fled the scene, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m. The driver was later apprehended. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432

