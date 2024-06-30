Library Evacuated As Police Investigate Reported Bomb Threat In Montclair

At approximately 4 p.m. on June 30, the Montclair Police Department responded to a reported threat that was called in from the public library on 50 South Fullerton St. in Montclair.

According to police, the threat included 50 and 40 South Fullerton, as well as 185 Bellvue Ave, though the latter two were closed at the time the threat was reported.

The email led to evacuations at 50 South Fullerston Ave. to allow the Essex County Sheriff's Department to search the buildings for explosive devices, none of which were located.

"At this time, no devices have been located and this incident is actively under investigation," police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

