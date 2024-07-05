Woman, Child Critical After July Fourth Attack By Newark Man In East Orange: Prosecutor

Officers were called to the 100 block of Park Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on reports of a disturbance where they found the woman and one child suffering from life-threatening injuries, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said. Another child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

All three victims were rushed to University Hospital in Newark. Meanwhile, that evening, Jihad Hagler was arrested for an unrelated incident and turned over to East Orange and prosecutor’s detectives. He was charged in the attacks with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hagler was held in the Essex County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance in the Essex County Central Judicial Processing (CJP) court.

