SEEN HER? Police Seek Missing Newark Girl, 13

Cecilia Levine
Lalilani Vargas
Lalilani Vargas Photo Credit: Newark Police

Police in Newark are turning to the public in locating a 13-year-old girl.

Lalilani Vargas was reported missing from the 100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard Monday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Lalilani was last seen at 7:40 p.m., wearing a black and yellow plaid shirt, brown crop top, light denim jean jacket, black Nike sneakers, black small nap sack with red lips on it and a black baseball cap.

She may have been headed to Queens, NY via public transportation.

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lalilani Vargas to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

