Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Springsteen's Federal DWI Hearing Streams Live For Reporters This Week
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Newark Man Driving Carjacked Kia Leads Pursuit, Crashes Into Car, Hits Snowbank

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Zair Trimmings, 19, of Newark
Zair Trimmings, 19, of Newark Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety

Police arrested a man they say led a pursuit and crashed while driving a Kia Sorento that had been stolen at gunpoint in Newark Sunday night.

Zair Trimmings, 19, was seen driving the Kia, which had been stolen by two women at gunpoint from the 200 block of Oraton Street around 11:35 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The victim’s cash, cell phone and other personal property were also taken during the incident while a silver SUV blocked her from leaving by pulling up next to the Kia, Ambrose said.

Trimmings ignored officers’ attempts to pull him over near Sanford Avenue and South Orange Avenue and continued to drive erratically until crashing into another vehicle on Telford Street and hitting a snowbank around 5 a.m., Ambrose said.

Trimmings fled the scene and was arrested on Palm Street. Another man exited the vehicle and remains at large, authorities said.

A loaded handgun was also found in the vehicle, Ambrose said.

Trimmings was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and eluding.

The investigation is ongoing with additional charges pending, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.