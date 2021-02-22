Police: Newark Man Driving Carjacked Kia Leads Pursuit, Crashes Into Car, Hits Snowbank

Police arrested a man they say led a pursuit and crashed while driving a Kia Sorento that had been stolen at gunpoint in Newark Sunday night.

Zair Trimmings, 19, was seen driving the Kia, which had been stolen by two women at gunpoint from the 200 block of Oraton Street around 11:35 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The victim’s cash, cell phone and other personal property were also taken during the incident while a silver SUV blocked her from leaving by pulling up next to the Kia, Ambrose said.

Trimmings ignored officers’ attempts to pull him over near Sanford Avenue and South Orange Avenue and continued to drive erratically until crashing into another vehicle on Telford Street and hitting a snowbank around 5 a.m., Ambrose said.

Trimmings fled the scene and was arrested on Palm Street. Another man exited the vehicle and remains at large, authorities said.

A loaded handgun was also found in the vehicle, Ambrose said.

Trimmings was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and eluding.

The investigation is ongoing with additional charges pending, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.