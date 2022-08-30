One Dead, Two Wounded In Newark Shooting

One person was killed and two others hurt in a Newark shooting overnight, authorities said.

Abdul Crowley, 23, was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Mitchell Place around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

Crowley was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m. Two other shooting victims, a male and a female, were taken to the Center for treatment.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

