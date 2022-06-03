NJ Man Convicted Of Killing 2 Siblings, College Student Over Facebook Post

An Essex County man has been convicted of killing a female college student and two juvenile siblings, and trying to kill three other victims who were ultimately saved by responders in 2016, authorities said. The attack was apparently prompted by a comment on Facebook.

Jeremy Arrington, 31, broke into the Whitehurst family home on Hedden Terrace in Newark with a loaded gun in November 2016, and tied up everyone who was inside of the home, authorities said citing arguments from 25 witnesses.

There, Arrington shot and killed 23-year-old Syasia McBurroughs, stabbed 7-year-old Ariel Little Whitehurst, and her brother, 11-year-old Al-Jahon Whitehurst, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

Responders were able to save some victims including a 29-year-old woman, a 13-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, who are twins.

The two children were pronounced dead at University Hospital and McBurroughs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arrington was convicted of 28 counts including murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses before Superior Court Judge Ronald D. Wigler late Friday, March 4,

Arrington subsequently fled the scene but was arrested just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, after barricading himself on a Pomona Avenue home, where he told authorities he also had a hostage. The hostage situation was false and Arrington was arrested without incident.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 8 before Judge Wigler.

