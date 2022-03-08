Newark Man With Dementia, 58, Missing For Several Days, Police Say

Seen him? Authorities are searching for a missing 58-year-old man from Newark who suffers from dementia.

Luis E. Pacheo was last seen on the 100 block of Elwood Avenue in Newark around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

Pacheo was wearing a white t-shirt with blue jeans and black sneakers at the time of his disappearance, Fragé said.

He may be in the area of Broadway, Mt. Prospect Avenue, and Bloomfield Avenue.

Pacheo is Hispanic and stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes, black hair, and a light complexion.

Anyone with information about Pacheo’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

