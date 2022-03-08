Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Sites

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Muslim Boy, 15, From Clifton Has Been Missing Since April
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Man With Dementia, 58, Missing For Several Days, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Luis E. Pacheo
Luis E. Pacheo Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety via Facebook

Seen him? Authorities are searching for a missing 58-year-old man from Newark who suffers from dementia.

Luis E. Pacheo was last seen on the 100 block of Elwood Avenue in Newark around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

Pacheo was wearing a white t-shirt with blue jeans and black sneakers at the time of his disappearance, Fragé said.

He may be in the area of Broadway, Mt. Prospect Avenue, and Bloomfield Avenue.

Pacheo is Hispanic and stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes, black hair, and a light complexion.

Anyone with information about Pacheo’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.