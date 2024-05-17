Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 47°

Single Mom Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Maplewood, Prosecutor Says

A 28-year-old Irvington resident was killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Maplewood on Monday, May 13, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

At 9:10 a.m., Maria Ganzhi Zhao was struck by a vehicle on the 1400 block of Springfield Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said. 

Zhao, a native of Ecuador, was a single mother who is survived by her two daughters, Noemi, 7 and Genesis, 9 months, according to a fundraiser set up to support the family. 

A viewing will be held on Saturday, May 18 at Mt. Alvarez Funeral Home in Newark from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the fundraiser. A burial will be held in Ecuador.

To view the fundraiser, click here. The crash remains under investigation, authorities said. 

