Man, 43, Shot Dead In Newark Park

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed in a Newark park over the weekend, authorities said.

Maurice Hudson was was shot at a park on the 500 block of Clinton Avenue in Newark Saturday and rushed to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:08 p.m. Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The incident does not appear to be random.

No arrests had been made as of Monday. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.